KVUE Review: 'Mama Bears' spotlights Christian moms fighting for the rights of their LGBTQ children

The documentary by director Daresha Kyi takes a compassionate look at the struggle some parents face to balance their faith and their love for their children.

AUSTIN, Texas — They say there's no love like a mother's love. But for some moms, that unconditional feeling is put to the test.

"Mama Bears," a documentary by director Daresha Kyi that had its world premiere at South By Southwest (SXSW) on Sunday, takes a look at the struggle some mothers face to balance their Christian faith and their love for their LGBTQ children. In particular, it shines a spotlight on a group of mothers who have chosen to fight for their children's rights, no matter the consequences.

The film is a challenging, powerful watch, both distressing and uplifting. It is compassionate when it allows the mothers to tell their stories of initial confusion and pain when first confronted with their children's sexuality. And it is energized when those same mothers realize that supporting their children can be a matter of life and death. For them, the choice isn't easy, but it is clear.

The film features mothers like Kimberley Shappley who, when the State of Texas considered the controversial so-called "Bathroom Bill," testified before the Legislature on behalf of her transgender daughter, Esther Kai Shappley. And Sara Cunningham, who ultimately created a movement called "Free Mom Hugs," where she and other parents provide hugs to LGBTQ individuals in need of loving care.

It's true that "Mama Bears" is a politically charged film. But more than that, it is a story about family and connection, love and bravery. Regardless of personal leanings, the film is a worthwhile watch and a timely examination of the choices parents must make for their children – and the lasting impacts those decisions can have.

