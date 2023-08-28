Pat Green to headline first Longhorn City Limits concert of the 2023 season

The free concert series returns ahead of the Longhorns' season opener against Rice.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 Texas Football season kicks off this Saturday! But the festivities aren't limited to just football – the Longhorn City Limits concert series will be back, too.

Longhorn City Limits is a series of free concerts held on the LBJ Lawn at the University of Texas at Austin before every home football game. Country star Pat Green will headline the first concert of this year's series, joined by special guest Gus Clark & The Least Of His Problems.

Clark will get the live music started at 11 a.m., and Green will take the stage at approximately 12:30 p.m.

This year's Longhorn City Limits concert series is presented by Still Austin Whiskey Co. The distillery will have the Still Austin Music Lounge set up every gameday to offer fans 21 years old and older a full menu of drinks, including the Still Austin Horns Up Bourbon Lemonade on ice. Fans will also have the opportunity to get limited-edition swag curated by Still Austin.

Tito's Tailgate will also return for a second consecutive season, located in front of the LBJ Fountain. The location will offer Tito's cocktails on tap.

Longhorn City Limits attendees can also enjoy Stubb's BBQ and pregame happy hour pricing for select beers.

The Texas Longhorns will kick off their 2023 season at 2:30 p.m. at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium vs. Rice University. For everything you need to know about this week's game, check out UT's Football Fan Guide.

For more of what you can expect from the Longhorns this season, check out KVUE Sports' preseason special.

