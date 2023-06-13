List of Juneteenth events around Central Texas

Here are some Juneteenth celebrations taking place around Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Juneteenth Weekend is here, and there will be numerous celebrations in the Austin area.

Here is a list of Juneteenth Events in the Austin area:

Austin Area Urban League Freedom Fest, Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., 7201 Colony Loop Dr. (TICKETS ARE REQUIRED FOR THIS EVENT AND THEY CAN BE PURCHASED HERE.)

Black Makers Market Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 17, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th St., Austin

Bastrop Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 17, Fisherman's Park

Buda Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buda Amphitheater & City Park, 204 San Antonio St.

Emancipation Day in Hutto, Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., 1001 County Road 137

Georgetown Juneteenth Program and Festival, Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 445 E. Morrow St.

Round Rock Juneteenth Festival, Saturday, June 17, 3:30p p.m.-11:30 p.m., Old Settlers Park