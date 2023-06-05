George Washington Carver Museum to host week-long Juneteenth celebration

The celebration will begin on Monday, June 12, and continue through Monday, June 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center will host the fourth annual Stay Black and Live (SB&L) Juneteenth Festival next week.

This year's festival – which will run from Monday, June 12, through Monday, June 19 – will center "local collaborations and partnerships with organizations and individuals making an impact," according to a press release from the City of Austin's Parks and Recreation Department.

"We are incredibly proud to continue Austin’s Juneteenth celebration and tradition at our historic museum," said Carre Adams, museum director at the Carver Museum. "With a robust week of programming, we aim to honor the significance of Juneteenth as we foster a deeper understanding of our shared history. We invite the Austin community to join us as we commemorate this momentous occasion and bring Black history past, present and future to the forefront."

Below is a breakdown of the different events planned for the festival.

Monday, June 12: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Desoto, Texas, high school music teacher Pamela Dawson will deliver an interactive lecture and sing-along to educate attendees on "African-American contributions to the sonic art form."

Thursday, June 15: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Michael T. Twitty, a culinary food historian and the author of "The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African-American History in the Old South," will present a lecture on "African-American foodways and contemporary abolitionist movements."

Friday, June 16: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The museum will host a "multi-generational community kickback and dance party," including a sensory station featuring glow sticks, bubble guns, sparklers and kites. DJ Cysum and DJ Dontizl will play sets before the event closes with a special edition of BodyRockATX.

Saturday, June 17: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the museum will host a community cookout and music festival in the Rosewood Neighborhood behind the museum. Starting at 3 p.m., Lady Joy will host midday festivities while KAZI FM 88.7 DJs. Veteran pitmasters will serve smoked BBQ, and attendees can also check out a vendor market, educational workshops, film screenings and more.

Monday, June 19

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., award-winning author, historian and legal scholar Dr. Annette Gordon-Reed will speak about her book "On Juneteenth."

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the museum – in partnership with the Austin Justice Coalition – will hold a "Community Revival and Remembrance" to honor victims of police violence in Texas. The event will include song, prayer and meditation.

Visit juneteenthatx.com for more information about the week-long festival, including a full list of programming.