Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire to make stop at Austin's Moody Center this August

The venue also announced that Kid Rock will make a stop there in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready to dance "All Night Long" as the Moody Center turns into a "Boogie Wonderland"! The venue announced Monday that Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will make a stop in Austin this August.

Lionel Richie's 20-city "Sing A Song All Night Long" arena tour kicks off on Aug. 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and will wrap up on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. Richie and special guests Earth, Wind & Fire will stop at the Moody Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi Entertainment presale Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. through Sunday, March 12, at 10 p.m. The venue presale will run from Friday, March 10, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m.

In addition to their stop in Austin, Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire will make two other Texas stops. The tour will stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 1, and Houston's Toyota Center on Saturday, Sept. 2.

According to a release from Moody Center, Richie has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library of Congress and been honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire combined have sold a combined quarter billion albums worldwide.

Moody Center also announced Monday that Kid Rock will bring his "No Snowflakes Summer Concert" tour to the venue on June 23. He will be joined by special guest Chris Janson. Tickets for that show go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10.