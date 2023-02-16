Depeche Mode to make stop at Austin's Moody Center this September

This is the band's first tour in over five years.

AUSTIN, Texas — If all you've ever wanted is to see Depeche Mode, you'll enjoy this news: the band is making a stop in Austin this September!

The band has added a new fall leg of North American tour dates to its "Memento Mori Tour," in support of the forthcoming album of the same name. With the addition of these 29 new shows, Depeche Mode will set out on a 75-date tour this year – its 19th tour overall and its first in over five years.

Depeche Mode will play Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 29.

Presales kick off with a fan presale on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. CT. For more information, visit DepecheMode.com or the Moody Center's website.

The tour will kick off on March 23 with a limited North American run before the band embarks on its European stadium tour on May 16. The newly added dates bring the band back to North America in the fall.

In addition to stopping in Austin, Depeche Mode will make three other stops in Texas this year. The band will stop in San Antonio in April , as part of the limited North American run, and then will make stops in Dallas and Houston in October.

Music fans with nostalgic taste may also be interested to know that Duran Duran will stop at the Moody Center in June and Madonna will perform there the week before Depeche Mode.