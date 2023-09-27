x
Getting the sniffles? Here's why

Fall elm is making an appearance as temperatures drop from summer highs.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you've been dealing with the sniffles, sneezing or itchy eyes, have no fear, because you are not alone.

As we head more into fall, allergens such as elm and ragweed return to the fray as temperatures drop from their summertime highs. Don't be surprised if you start to get that dreaded runny nose or itchy eyes.

Credit: KVUE

This is especially true for Wednesday, with elm and ragweed, as well as mold, checked in the "medium" category. 

Credit: KVUE

Temperatures, which will remain in the 90s this week, don't factor much into which allergens appear during the year. But humidity can play a role in the appearance of certain allergens, especially mold, which tends to thrive in humid conditions. The daily allergy count can be found here.

