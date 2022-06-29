ACL Fest adds Culture Club, Death Cab For Cutie and more to 2022 lineup

The festival's initial lineup was announced last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Music Festival goers will now have the opportunity to see even more artists.

On Tuesday, ACL Fest announced that it has added 1980s pop group Culture Club, emo favorites Death Cab for Cutie and more to this year's lineup.

ACL Fest runs Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Death Cab will play only the second weekend of the festival, as will Culture Club.

But those aren't the only artists ACL has added. Pop singer Tai Verdes will play Weekend 2, and Black Pumas member Adrian Quesada will showcase his solo music during Weekend 1. The Ventures (Weekend 1), Walt Disco (Weekend 1), Danielle Ponder, The Brummies (Weekend 2) and The Ventures (Weekend 1) have also been added to the lineup.

ACL Fest unveiled its initial lineup last month. Headliners include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks and Lil Nas X. Other big names scheduled to play this year's fest are Texas' own Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume and Paramore. Check out the full lineup.

General admission 3-day tickets for Weekend 2 are still available, but all other ticket options are sold out.

For all of KVUE's coverage of ACL Fest 2021 and to keep up with the latest news about this year's fest, head to KVUE.com/ACL.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter