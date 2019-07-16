CEDAR PARK, Texas — American Country Singer, Toby Keith will headline the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park 10th Anniversary Concert.

Keith added a date to his 'That's Country Bro! Tour' with a performance in Cedar Park happening Friday, September 6, 2019.

The event is presented by 98.1 KVET and special guests will include country music duo Waterloo Revival.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 19th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the H-E-B Center box office.

