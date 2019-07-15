SAN ANTONIO — Post Malone is coming to the AT&T Center on Tuesday, October 29.

The "Better Now" artist announced his "Runaway Tour" with presale tickets available Tuesday, July 16 and general sale tickets available Friday, July 19.

The tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday as they are the official presale credit card of the tour.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will be joining as special guests for the majority of the tour dates.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets, even at sold-out stops, according to the press release. Un-carrier customers can get their reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.

"Congratulations" to everyone who snags a ticket to see the "Rockstar."