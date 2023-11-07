New COTA amusement park to feature more than 30 rides

The park’s Palindrome roller coaster, the first Gerstlauer Infinity Coaster of its kind in the U.S., is officially under construction.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews are making progress on a new amusement park being built at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

On Tuesday, KVUE drove past and saw roller coaster parts and pieces just waiting to be assembled.

COTA officials haven't provided an updated timeline for when the park will be done, but they say it will take up more than 20 acres and have more than 30 rides.

COTALAND will be located near Turn 19 and 20 and will feature kids rides, family rides and thrill rides.

"We are already a place for people to come together to have fun. The amusement park adds to – and is consistent with – our mission to create 'A playground for today. Memories forever,'" COTA Chairman and founder Bobby Epstein said.

Other attractions include:

Circuit Breaker: The first Tilt Coaster of its kind in the U.S.

Sky Blazer, a pendulum swing ride: The first of its kind and the only one of its kind in Texas

The Texas Wildcat: The only Schwarzkopf coaster of its kind left operating in the world, currently operational in Circuit of The Americas Grand Plaza