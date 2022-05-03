Skip Navigation
Photos: Share your favorite teachers on Teacher Appreciation Week
Anacelia Alexander, Sanchez Elementary, patient, caring, mom of 2 who is undeniably one of the sweetest people I know
Babs Wilcox
Michelle Everett, my daughter, has been a Special Education teacher at Refugio Elementary for 10 years. Credit: Babs Wilcox
This is Ms. Belman at Veterans Hill Elementary in Hutto. She's a 3rd grade teacher! : #TeacheAppreciationWeek - ❤️Love her family
This is my Mother-in-law, Cindy Artzleft, and wife, Kelsey Houserright, enjoying a backyard baby goat happy hour on a Friday after another great week of teaching. Cindy has been teaching elementary school over 30 years and her daughter Kelsey is in her 8th. They both care tremendously for their
Shout out to Jessica Thomas, teaching second grade at Rutledge Elementary School and David Strauss teaching eighth grade math at Harmony Science Academy. Thank you for recognizing these outstanding teachers!
Me. González
I would like to recognize Paula Bowen. She is the PE teacher at Timothy Alvin Brown. She is an awesome teacher/ PE teacher that goes above and beyond for her students. Is very creative in keeping the students active and healthy.
Anacelia Alexander, Sanchez Elementary, patient, caring, mom of 2 who is undeniably one of the sweetest people I know
