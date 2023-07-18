Travis County, Williamson County issue burn bans

A lack of rain, low humidity and hot temperatures played into the county commissioners' votes in favor of burn bans.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A lack of rain, low humidity and extremely hot temperatures were all factors that played into commissioners' votes to enact burn bans in both Travis and Williamson counties.

“More than half of Travis County is experiencing moderate drought while the rest of the county is in the extreme drought category,” Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Calloway said. “I strongly recommend against any reckless activity that could spark a fire like using fireworks.”

Calloway said Travis County's burn ban does not affect outdoor welding, cutting or grinding operations and outdoor hot works operations. However, those who are grilling or barbecuing outdoors should use caution and keep water nearby in case of a fire.

If a fire gets out of hand, residents should call 911 immediately.

Travis County's burn ban will last through Aug. 16, unless County Judge Andy Brown or Calloway take further action prior to that date.

Residents who have questions about the burn ban can call the Fire Marshal's Office at 512-854-4621.

Meanwhile, Williamson County's burn ban begins at noon on Tuesday, July 18, for a period not to exceed 90 days. The County said the order can be lifted by County Judge Bill Gravell if conditions improve.

The burn ban prohibits burning household yard waste, including leaves, grass, brush and other yard trimmings. It also prohibits burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery or other natural vegetation.

Williamson County said violation of the order is a Class C misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $500.

To learn more about Williamson County's' burn ban, visit www.wilcotx.gov.