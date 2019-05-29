AUSTIN, Texas — As May comes to a close we are looking to stay mostly dry with hot and muggy conditions as we head into the first part of June. High pressure will be in control this weekend giving us a taste of summer with a spotty shower not out of the question. However, most of Central Texas will remain dry through Sunday.

With winds out of the southeast, dew points will be high, giving us heat index values in the mid to upper 90s! Be sure to stay hydrated and have a cool place to retreat to if you have any outdoor plans. It'll be a perfect weekend to spend at the pool or lake.

As we look past this weekend and into next week, we are going to be monitoring a disturbance currently situated over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico. As of now, this looks to want to make a northerly track into Texas by the middle of next week, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms starting on Tuesday.

