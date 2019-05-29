Wednesday afternoon was busy for parts of the state of Texas. In West Texas, there were reports of hail as large as 1.75 inches near the town of Ozona, and in northeast Texas there have been several confirmed tornadoes to the east of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

Here in Central Texas, we'll be closely monitoring the radar on Wednesday evening as a frontal boundary approaches the area. Widespread rain is not expected, but scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible.

Isolated severe storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Central Texas under a Slight Risk (two out five chance) for severe weather on Wednesday night.

We expect a broken line of showers and storms to increase ahead of a front by mid-evening in the Hill Country.

After midnight, showers and isolated strong to severe storms will be possible in the Austin metro and points east.

By sunrise Thursday, the severe threat will end and lingering showers will still be possible for the morning commute.

Rainfall amounts of up to an inch of rain are possible through Friday afternoon.

Once the front pushes through Central Texas, it will stall just to our south, keeping the chance of rain in the forecast through early parts of Saturday. We'll begin to dry out for the second half of the weekend as high pressure builds over Texas bringing a summer-like weather patter through next Wednesday.

