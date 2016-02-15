JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Patchy fog possible Friday morning with overcast skies likely. Ahead of our next cold front, some areas could pick up some spotty showers but mainly east and south of IH-35. This is not expected to be a washout with rainfall accumulations expected to be less than a quarter of an inch. The front should pass through the area late Friday night and be gone by Saturday morning. Daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to continue their positions in the upper 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies overnight with a few areas of patchy fog. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 64°

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty afternoon showers possible. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 78°

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny skies and quite warm. West winds from 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 77°

