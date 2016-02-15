ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Prepare for a quiet and mild night across the Austin metro overnight. Overnight lows are expected to stay some 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Our warming trend continues Thursday despite the upcoming passage of a cold front during the day on Friday. Dry air is expected to mix in out ahead of the front and that should keep precipitation at a minimum and south and east of the area on Friday. Daytime highs Thursday through the end of the weekend are expected to be in the upper 70s with some areas possibly hitting 80 degrees. Another front moves in at the start of next week that should bring daytime highs on Monday into the upper 60s and upper 50s by Tuesday.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Partly sunny skies and breezy. South-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 76°

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and mild. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 62°

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon isolated rain chance.South winds from 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 81°

