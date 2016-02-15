JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

The heat continues with highs in the mid to upper 90s to finish the work week. Partly cloudy skies will be in place with a few isolated sea breeze showers in the afternoon. As we head into the Father's Day weekend, you'll notice a slight uptick in our rain chances. This comes ahead of a tropical wave being tracked over the Yucatan Peninsula that could move into the southwestern portion of the Gulf of Mexico. What this means is the threat for 1-3 inches of rainfall over Central Texas with isolated amounts upwards of 4-6 inches. The system remains extremely disorganized with the biggest threat being rain and some gusty winds. The KVUE Storm Team will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend as this system tracks towards the western Gulf Coast.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Partly cloudy and hot. Heat index values of up to 104. A 20% chance for an with isolated showers. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 98°



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 76°



FRIDAY:

Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Southeast winds from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 97°





