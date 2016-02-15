NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
Daytime highs expected to be in the mid 50s with patchy rain possible on Veterans Day Sunday. A strong cold front will blast through the area early Monday with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. A light freeze is possible Tuesday morning for the Austin metro and Hill Country and an area wide freeze is possible Wednesday morning.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Cloudy skies. East wind at 5 mph.
LOW: 44°
SUNDAY:
Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. East wind at 5 mph.
HIGH: 55°
MONDAY:
Rain likely in the morning. A 70% chance of rain. Otherwise, cold and windy with north winds from 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.
HIGH: 48°
