NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Daytime highs expected to be in the mid 50s with patchy rain possible on Veterans Day Sunday. A strong cold front will blast through the area early Monday with a 70% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. A light freeze is possible Tuesday morning for the Austin metro and Hill Country and an area wide freeze is possible Wednesday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. East wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 44°

SUNDAY:

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. East wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 55°

MONDAY:

Rain likely in the morning. A 70% chance of rain. Otherwise, cold and windy with north winds from 20-30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

HIGH: 48°

