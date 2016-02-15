ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A strong cold front will push through the area overnight allowing for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Showers will linger into Friday morning, then expect some clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Cloudy and cool this weekend with highs in the low 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. The strongest cold front so far this season will move through the area on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s Monday night, including a light freeze for parts of the Hill Country. An area-wide freeze will be possible Tuesday night.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. A 90% chance of showers and storms. North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 50°

FRIDAY:

A 40% chance of morning rain, then some clearing in the afternoon. North wind at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 57°

SATURDAY:

Cloudy skies. A 10% chance of rain. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 50°

