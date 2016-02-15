ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST
Mostly clear skies and humid tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Near 100 degrees once again Friday, with a spotty shower possible. Upper 90s this weekend, with a spotty shower on Saturday and isolated showers on Sunday. Widely-scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday Labor Day & Tuesday of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST-
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
LOW: 75°
FRIDAY:
Mostly clear with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 100°
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
HIGH: 99°
