ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Mostly cloudy with patchy areas of fog overnight. A 30% chance of showers for Saturday, especially for areas south and east of Austin. Rain chance will increase to 40% on Sunday, with the best chance of rain for areas east of IH-35. A 60% chance of showers and storms is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will linger Wednesday through Friday. Rainfall amounts could add up to 1 to 3 inches over the next 7 days, with isolated higher totals possible.



DETAILED FORECAST-



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 76°



SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 95°



SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of rain. East-southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 91°





