NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

An isolated shower is possible tonight as a frontal boundary pushes through the area overnight. This front won't bring any cool down, but it will lower humidity and allow mostly sunny skies to be in place through the weekend. A more intense cold front arrives early Monday morning with cooler temperatures behind it for next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 50s.

TONIGHT:

Lots of clouds with isolated rain possible. A 20% chance of rain. South winds from 5-15 mph.

LOW: 55°

SATURDAY:

Sunny skies, warm and breezy. West winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 77°

SUNDAY:

Sunny and warm. West winds from 5-10 mph.

HIGH: 77°

