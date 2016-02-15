ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

The heat continues, but not for long! For the rest of your workweek, don't be surprised to catch an isolated shower, especially in the afternoon hours on Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and lows will be in the mid 70s. Father's Day plans this weekend? Keep an umbrella handy. A tropical low is approaching the Texas coast. It will bring cooler temperatures to our area, along with beneficial rainfall. Expect rainfall amounts anywhere from 1-3 inches over the next 5 days, with isolated higher amounts possible. The best chance for showers will be Sunday through Wednesday. Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecasts at KVUE this weekend as this tropical wave tracks toward the western Gulf Coast.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Sun and clouds mix with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. Heat index: 104°. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 97°



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance of a spotty shower. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 75°



SATURDAY:

Partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of an isolated storm. Southeast winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 94°





