ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Scattered showers and storms will be likely this evening. Some heavy downpours could trigger minor street flooding. The heaviest rain will shift west into the Hill Country overnight. Scattered opportunities for rain will linger through the weekend. Over the next seven days, 2 to 3 inches of rainfall will be possible.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies. A 70% chance of showers and storms until midnight, then a 40% chance of rain overnight. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 74°

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 90°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. East-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 92°

© 2018 KVUE-TV