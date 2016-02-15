ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A 40% chance for scattered showers and storms this evening, then a 20% chance overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely late Friday afternoon and evening as a front approaches the area. Heavy downpours could trigger localized flash flooding late Friday through the weekend. Rainfall amounts through Sunday night will be on average of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. A 40% chance of showers and storms until midnight, then a 20% chance of rain overnight. Southeast wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 74°

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms, but mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours. Southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 92°

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 80% chance of showers and storms in the morning, then a 60% chance in the afternoon and evening. South wind turning to the north at 5 mph.

HIGH: 86°

