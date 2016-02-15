JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Our heated temperatures will slowly moderate themselves over the next few days as afternoon sea breeze showers surge north into the area. Daytime highs will bounce between the mid to upper 90s down to the lower 90s. All eyes are focused on what the rain chances will be as we head into the highly anticipated Father's Day weekend. A very disorganized tropical wave is just to the southeast of the Yucatan and could be entering the southwestern Gulf of Mexico causing development and eventually bringing some much needed showers to the area. Thus far, rain accumulations are forecasted between 3-5inches and could increase incrementally as confidence builds.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Best chance of rain will be east of I-35. Southeast winds from 10-15 mph.

HIGH: 97°



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a few isolated sprinkles Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 77°



THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon storm. Southeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 95°





