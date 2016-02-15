ALBERT RAMON - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Cloudy skies with another round of patchy dense fog tonight. A series of fronts will move through the area over the next 7 days. The first front arrives Wednesday afternoon with a passing shower possible. A strong cold front will move in Thursday night. Showers will be likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Breezy & cooler Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. South wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 69°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Southwest to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 80°

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 61°

