JASON MIKELL - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Prepare for conditions to be cloudy, breezy, and wet as a couple cold fronts tracking through the area. Expect some light showers throughout the day on Wednesday as a weak front passes in the early afternoon. Overnight lows are expected to settle in the mid to lower 60s. Another front will push through late Thursday night increasing rain chances and causing a few isolated thunderstorms. Daytime highs on Friday drop into the 50s by Friday through the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. South winds turning northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 81°

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 61°

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain increasing to an 80% chance of showers at night. North winds at 10 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 65°

