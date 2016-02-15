NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Lots of sunshine in store this up coming work week with a cold start. Highs will only be in the 50s Monday, but temperatures will gradually warm up through the week with highs back in the 70s by Thursday. Rain chances return Friday with a few showers possible.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and breezy. North winds from 10-15 mph.

LOW: 40°

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. North winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 56°

TUESDAY:

Lots of sunshine. South winds around 5 mph.

HIGH: 62°

