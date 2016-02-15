NATHAN GOGO - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

Not as chilly for tonight, but still cool. Low temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the 40s. Very pleasant weather is upon us as afternoon high temperatures the next several days will be in the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine and relatively low humidity. Slim to zero rain chances coming our way. Perhaps an isolated shower late Friday night and for Monday. That's it.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy skies and chilly. South winds around 5 mph.

LOW: 44°

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies and breezy. South winds from 10-20 mph.

HIGH: 70°

THURSDAY:

Sunny skies and warmer. South winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 78°

