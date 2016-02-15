ERIKA LOPEZ - KVUE STORM TEAM METEOROLOGIST

A few patchy showers for Sunday night. Monday will be mostly cloudy, but dry. Mainly sunny skies for Tuesday with daytime highs pushing mid 60s. A few scattered showers roll back into the forecast for Wednesday, but it would be very light and patchy. It will be quite mild in the mid 60s for Turkey Day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST-

TODAY:

An isolated morning shower followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. North winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 57°

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies. North winds from 5-15 mph.

LOW: 41°

TUESDAY:

Mainly sunny skies. Northeast winds from 5-15 mph.

HIGH: 63°

