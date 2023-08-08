Central Texas schools take precautions for students practicing in the heat

KVUE checked in with Johnson High School in Hays County and Westlake High School in Travis County to see how students are handling the heat while practicing.

TEXAS, USA — Schools are taking precautions as many local marching bands, football teams and other extracurriculars return to the fields to start practices.

A lot of the things the students are doing are things we've all heard before, like staying hydrated and resting when needed. But when they don't have the option to stay in the air conditioning, it's even more crucial for these students to take things seriously.

When the clock starts and football practice kicks off at Johnson High School in Hays County, heat safety is already in play before the students even hit the field.

"Main thing is we practice early in the morning and late at night, so we kind of exit out those major heat times as far as what we do," Athletic Trainer Sarah Bailey said.

The Jaguars' practices start at 6 a.m. Coaches and trainers give the players breaks in the shade and have ice towels – and even ice baths – on hand if needed. And, of course, lots of water.

"It's important to have a water break and time to, you know, get relaxed and just get needed rest," senior quarterback Carson McMullin said.

Players say tackling the heat gets even harder wearing football gear and pads.

"Yeah, it's definitely been hotter, way more sweaty. But I'm just kind of getting used to it," freshman running back Terrance Grant said.

But Grant said despite the heat, there's nowhere else he'd rather be.

"Because I love football,' he said. "I just love the game, and I love the hard work."

Hard work can also be seen on another field not too far away in Travis County, at Westlake High School.

"It's a very strenuous activity. In fact, even just standing there without moving is pretty strenuous," Band Instructor Kerry Taylor said.

The Chaparral marching band takes a lot of the same steps as Johnson High School's football team.

"Obviously, you can feel the heat. But when you go into the school year, you get a nice tan, so it's definitely worth it," senior drum major Parker Sanderson said. "We like to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable in this heat."

The band practices before the sun reaches its full crescendo and also takes frequent water breaks.

"This water is super important because playing an instrument, you get very dehydrated because you're just using all your energy," freshman bass clarinet player Layla Erickson said. "Also your brain is working really hard."

Band leaders make sure each student has their own container of water to drink from.

Both the Johnson High football team and the Westlake High band have trainers and leadership to monitor the students and take action if anyone isn't feeling well.

The practices allow them to build endurance so they can be ready to perform on their respective fields – or the same field, when bands play during halftime at football games.

