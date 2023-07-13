New drought monitor has Central Texas under 'abnormally dry' conditions

All of Central Texas has now fallen back into abnormally dry conditions after a rainless week.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's Thursday, and that can only mean one thing: the latest drought monitor released by the National Weather Service is here.

There are a couple of notable changes compared to last week, with the main one being that the entirety of the KVUE viewing area is now under at least "abnormally dry" conditions, and the severe level of drought has increased west of I-35.

And to make matters worse for Central Texas, we expect to be not only well into the triple digits but to remain completely dry throughout at least the next seven to ten days.

Central Texas can expect further regression on the drought monitor until we get to the fall and winter when we expect a cooler and wetter period due to El Nino.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing situation and the newest drought updates.