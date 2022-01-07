Austin airport experiencing high Fourth of July weekend traffic

Airport staff said there have also been flight delays and cancellations.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is warning of higher traffic this Fourth of July weekend and it's encouraging passengers to arrive early.

The airport is expecting around 32,000 passengers on Friday, July 1. Airport staff said that in addition to the higher number of fliers, they are experiencing flight delays and cancellations, due in part to pilot shortages. Passengers are encouraged to stay in contact with their airline in the event of any delays or cancellations.

The pilot shortage could last the rest of the summer, but the airport said they are working to fill the empty spots.

"We're asking passengers to arrive about 2.5 hours early prior to boarding," said Sam Haynes, an AUS spokesperson. "And so, that's really accounting for any unplanned staffing shortages. So, anytime there's unplanned staffing shortages at airline ticket counters or at the TSA checkpoints, that's when we're seeing those long lines."

Traffic is estimated to slow on Saturday and increase again on Sunday and Monday.

While domestic fliers are recommended to arrive 2.5 hours before their flights, international fliers are encouraged to arrive three hours before boarding, according to traveler information from the airport. The airport also recommends allowing for extra time for those checking bags, returning a rental car or traveling with a large group.

Both the upper and lower level can be used for departure drop-offs. A mobile boarding pass or self-service kiosk can help passengers skip ticket counter lines.

