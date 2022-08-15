Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas

Jump for joy if you drive around in Mission, Lubbock, Edinburg, and Laredo, because you're paying $2.97!

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022.

A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!

In an update to the "Top 10 Gas Stations" page on Gasbuddy today, there are four gas stations across the state that have recorded a price below $3 a gallon for the first time since the first three months of 2022.

Jump for joy if you drive around in Mission, Lubbock, Edinburg, and Laredo, because you're paying $2.97!