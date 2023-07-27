Circle K locations in Austin are offering major savings Thursday evening

Customers can save 40 cents per gallon at the pump from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — Circle K is hosting its "Fuel Day" pop-up just in time for those final summer getaways.



There will be more than 50 participating gas stations in the Austin area, and Circle K will also be giving out samples of its private brands and fuel discount cards.

This comes at a time where the average gas price in Austin is about $3.45. It’s about $3.40 across the state, according to AAA.

Both of those prices are below the national average of about $3.71 a gallon.

AAA also has some tips to help you make the most of this cheaper gas.

Maintenance things like keeping up with oil changes, tune-ups and tire rotations can help you make sure your car is running smoothly and not wasting gas.

You can also save on gas by driving smart and going the speed limit, avoiding hard acceleration and not letting your car idle for too long because those things can burn more gas.

Using your air conditioner also burns a lot of gas, so if you can, avoid being out when it's too hot. You can also park in the shade or use a sun screen for your car to help keep it cool.

