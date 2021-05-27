Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Here's what you need to know

Here are the latest score updates, news and highlights from the Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC match.

Kickoff time

The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, May 30, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

How to watch

AustinFC.com and the Austin FC & Q2 Stadium app (click here for availability) iOS: http://austinisverde.co/ios. Android: http://austinisverde.co/android. Note: iOS devices can cast the livestream to Apple TV, and Android to Chromecast.

FS1 (national) / FOX Deportes (Spanish)

How to listen

ALT 97.5 FM (radio)

Spanish: TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB)

Official Watch Party

Lustre Pearl South 10400 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78748 Doors open at 11 a.m. Verde Van open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Where to watch: Austin FC Pub Club

Preview

Austin FC comes into this match after losing its third game in a row, falling to Nashville SC, 1-0. Austin FC seemed to have tied the game in the 73rd minute when Jared Stroud found the back of the net, but the goal was called back after VAR review. The review concluded that Stroud was offside on the play.

Seattle, on the other hand, is the hottest team in the league and leads the MLS in points with 17. Sounders FC remained undefeated for the season, becoming the 12th team in MLS history to reach at least seven games unbeaten from the start of a season, reaching a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United at Lumen Field last Sunday. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his sixth goal of the season, now one behind Javier Hernández of the LA Galaxy in the MLS Golden Boot race.

The teams are meeting for the first time in their histories. They are also scheduled to face off July 22 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

For the latest Austin FC news, visit kvue.com/austinfc. And to get the latest Austin FC news straight to your phone, text "SOCCER" to 512-459-9442.