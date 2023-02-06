Austin FC's Jon Gallagher predicted his all-star nod would come, years ago

Gallagher becomes the franchise's second all-star, fulfilling a prediction he made in 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer announced the 2023 all-star team, and the roster includes one member of Austin FC – defender Jon Gallagher.

Gallagher becomes the second all-star in franchise history, joining Sebastian Driussi in 2022.

"I'd like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for their support in helping me achieve what has long been a career goal of mine," said Gallagher.

Thanks for all the support 💚🖤 dream come true. Can’t wait to represent this amazing club and city @AustinFC https://t.co/iwQe9aT17w — Jon Gallagher (@JonGallagher96) June 27, 2023

It's been a goal since 2016, when Gallagher was a junior at Notre Dame and predicted he would earn a spot in the MLS all-star game one day.

"In college, my junior year I wrote down, 'Within five years of being a pro I want to be an MLS all-star,'" said Gallagher. "It's one of those things where you set your goals high and shoot for the stars and hopefully you get somewhere close. People would have laughed at me if they heard me say I'd be an all-star within that time, but here I am."

Jon Gallagher | @MLS All-Star



Earlier this month, @JonGallagher96 told us that during his college days with @NDMenSoccer, "My junior year, I wrote down that within five years, I wanted to be an MLS All-Star."



Beautiful reminder to always chase after your dreams.@AustinFC |… pic.twitter.com/1RyF36e0gu — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) June 27, 2023

Gallagher is remembered by Austin FC fans for scoring the first MLS goal ever at Q2 Stadium.

"Jon has been an important member of this club since the beginning," said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff.

This season, Gallagher leads all MLS defenders with five goals.

"He has worked hard and excelled in his development from winger to fullback," said Wolff, "enabling him to become one of the most productive players in the league at his position."

MLS's 26-person all-star team will play Arsenal FC of the English Premier League on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram