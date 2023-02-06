Austin FC's Jon Gallagher predicted his all-star nod would come, years ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Major League Soccer announced the 2023 all-star team, and the roster includes one member of Austin FC – defender Jon Gallagher.
Gallagher becomes the second all-star in franchise history, joining Sebastian Driussi in 2022.
"I'd like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for their support in helping me achieve what has long been a career goal of mine," said Gallagher.
It's been a goal since 2016, when Gallagher was a junior at Notre Dame and predicted he would earn a spot in the MLS all-star game one day.
"In college, my junior year I wrote down, 'Within five years of being a pro I want to be an MLS all-star,'" said Gallagher. "It's one of those things where you set your goals high and shoot for the stars and hopefully you get somewhere close. People would have laughed at me if they heard me say I'd be an all-star within that time, but here I am."
Gallagher is remembered by Austin FC fans for scoring the first MLS goal ever at Q2 Stadium.
"Jon has been an important member of this club since the beginning," said Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff.
This season, Gallagher leads all MLS defenders with five goals.
"He has worked hard and excelled in his development from winger to fullback," said Wolff, "enabling him to become one of the most productive players in the league at his position."
MLS's 26-person all-star team will play Arsenal FC of the English Premier League on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.