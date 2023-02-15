Austin FC releases new 'Las Voces' kit

New features can be found throughout the jersey, including the supporters’ lyric “We Will Sing With You Forever” stitched across the neckline.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC has officially dropped the club's new primary jersey for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The "Las Voces" kit features multiple "Verde & Black" patterns. On the kit, the club displays local partners YETI as the front of jersey sponsor and Netspend on the right sleeve. This year, Apple TV shares the left sleeve alongside the MLS crest across all MLS club jerseys.

Additional new features throughout the jersey include the supporters’ lyric “We Will Sing With You Forever” stitched across the neckline, as well a new, custom ATX logo feature on the back of the neck line.

"Las Voces Kit is unlike any other jersey in MLS," Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. "The newest addition to our jersey collection showcases Austin’s vibrancy, while remaining true to Austin FC’s signature Verde & Black stripe tradition."

The new primary kit joins the Sentimiento kit, which was introduced ahead of the 2022 seasons. The two jerseys now combine as the official jersey for all competitions throughout the year.

The Las Voces kit is available at the Verde Store at Q2 Stadium and the Verde Store on Congress Avenue. Fans can also purchase the Las Voces kit on MLSStore.com in all styles.

The jersey will also be available at the club’s 2023 Kit Launch Party at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Native Hostel, located at 807 E. Fourth St.