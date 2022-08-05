Austin FC, Cecilio Domínguez 'mutually agree' to terminate contract

It comes after Domínguez, 27, was allowed to play again following an investigation into possible "off-field misconduct."

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC announced on Saturday the club and midfielder Cecilio Domínguez have "mutually agreed" to terminate Domínguez’s Major League Soccer (MLS) contract, effective July 23, 2022.

It comes after Domínguez, 27, was allowed to play again following an investigation into possible "off-field misconduct."

Domínguez was suspended in April after Austin FC initiated a League and law enforcement investigation into a report of a domestic dispute between him and his partner.

Previously, sources told ESPN that MLS was investigating possible verbal and emotional abuse from Domínguez toward his ex-partner. This report also claimed the Austin Police Department (APD) visited the alleged victim's residence on April 8, asking Domínguez to stay away. No charges were filed, no arrest was made and there is currently no open criminal investigation.

With the MLS and APD investigation concluded, Domínguez was considered eligible to return to team activities subject to his participation in league-mandated counseling. Family counseling services and resources were made available in collaboration with MLS's substance and behavioral health program.

Domínguez missed five games during the league's investigation.

Domínguez made 38 MLS appearances for Austin FC across the 2021 and 2022 MLS seasons.