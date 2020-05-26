Shelter In Shape with Jake: 'Miles 4 Meals' workout benefiting Central Texas Food Bank

It's the most intense Shelter In Shape yet: four miles ... every four hours ... for 48 hours. All while raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is the Memorial Day episode of Shelter In Shape where Jake does the Murph workout.

Four miles ... every four hours ... for 48 hours.

It's Jake's most intense Shelter In Shape yet. Jake will start the challenge, which is often referred to as the Goggins Challenge, at 8 a.m. CST on Tuesday, May 26. The final run will be Thursday, May 28 at 4 a.m. CST.

The message is simple: Not everyone can run 48 miles in 48 hours, but many can help raise money for hunger relief.

The Central Texas Food Bank believes in providing comprehensive support to address urgent issues, and to ensure that our neighbors have the tools and information needed to access food and other programs through their network —now or whenever they find themselves in need.

JAKE'S "MILES 4 MEALS" JOURNEY

Four-mile check in:

Jake finished his first four-mile stretch in just under 34 minutes. The Murph workout on Memorial Day was still doing a number on him.

Eight-mile check in:

Jake finished his second leg of the run in 33 minutes and 34 seconds check in, a tad faster than his first time of 33 minutes and 57 seconds. After eight miles, Jake has raised nearly $500 for the Central Texas Food Bank.

If you'd like to donate to Jake's Miles 4 Meals, you can do so here:

