Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger beats Panthers in NFL debut

Sam Ehlinger led the Colts to a 21-18 victory over the Panthers in the NFL preseason game.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts.

Ehlinger, who was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft with the 218 overall pick, entered the game against the Carolina Panthers and threw an interception.

"Obviously don't want your first drive in a game to be an interception," said Ehlinger. "But, if you go into that hole and you fall into that hole then you're probably going to throw another one."

After, his first completion was to former Westlake teammate Kylen Granson.

"I loved it. That's so cool," said Ehlinger after the game about connecting with Granson. "I bet that's never happened before. Same high school, same draft class, first completion – we might have made history."

In the fourth, Ehlinger drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run.

"We talked as an offense and said we've got to find whatever it takes to win," he said.

He continued to lead Indy 61 yards down the field and Eddie Pineiro kicked the 30-yard, game-winning field goal to give the Colts the 21-18 win over the Panthers.

Both Ehlinger and Jacob Eason are competing for the starting quarterback spot in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

"With Carson going down, we want the team to win at the end of the day. It's a very friendly competition. We're making each other better, helping each other out," said Ehlinger. "We're just trying to help each other get better."

Ehlinger is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.