INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed two more draft picks – tight end Kylen Granson and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Financial terms were not immediately available though both deals will be for four seasons.

The Colts have now signed all seven selections from this year's draft as the first week of voluntary workouts nears its conclusion.

Granson was a fourth-round pick, No. 127 overall. Ehlinger was taken in the sixth round, No. 218 overall.