How Round Rock Express plans to keep kids safe at summer camp during COVID-19 pandemic

The Round Rock Express plans to host summer camps at Dell Diamond starting on June 1.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement to enter phase two of reopening in Texas, the Round Rock Express announced their dates for their summer camps, the earliest starting June 1.

Because of COVID-19, Express Camps will run a little differently than they have in years past.

"My staff met this morning on protocols for drop-off and pickup, hand sanitizer stations, all the things we need to do to socially distance and keep the kids safe," said President Chris Almendarez.

The Express will do the following to keep Dell Diamond as clean and safe as possible:

Each camp will be limited to 40 total campers, split into five groups of eight campers based on age that will remain consistent for the duration of camp.

Each group will have two dedicated coaches that will stay with that group for the duration of camp.

Mixing between groups is discouraged and campers will not participate in games/scrimmages with other groups.

Parents/guardians will not be allowed to attend camps, except to drop off and pick up campers at designated curbside areas.

Assigned coaches/staff will check campers in and out of camp at designated curbside areas.

All forms/waivers must be completed electronically before the start of camp.

All camp activities will take place outside, and in the event of inclement weather the camp will be moved indoors where sanitation and social distancing guidelines will continue to be followed.

Water stations, regularly monitored and sanitized, will be available to campers only.

"We're going to ask all the kids to bring their own bats, gloves, helmets. The only equipment we'll provide is baseballs, Wiffle balls if we have them," said camp coach Chase Almendarez. "Each coach will have their own bucket so those balls will be used by the same kids all day, same coaches, and then after each camp day we'll sanitize those with disinfectant spray."