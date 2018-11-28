The third head coach for Texas State University in the Football Bowl Subdivision era of the Bobcat football program is reportedly Jake Spavital.

According to college football analyst Bruce Feldman, Texas State has hired the current West Virginia offensive coordinator.

SOURCES: #WVU OC Jake Spavital has accepted the job to be the next head coach at #TXState. He was the play-caller for the nation’s No. 6 offense, is one of the country’s top recruiters & has strong ties in the area. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2018

Spavital spent three seasons at Texas A&M on Kevin Sumlin's staff before spending one season at the University of California. He returned to the University of West Virginia to become Dana Holgorsen's offensive coordinator in 2017.

Spavital was the Mountaineers quarterbacks coach in 2012. He will now succeed Everett Withers, who was recently fired after three seasons as the Bobcats' head coach.

