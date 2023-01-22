Here's every chance the Cowboys have had to make the NFC Championship since 1996

The club has made the playoffs numerous times, but they can't get over the Divisional round hump.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round Sunday night. And while that might be a point of frustration for any NFL fan base, it's more of a mountain for Cowboys fans.

A mountain of 27 years, weighing down on all of Dallas.

The Cowboys haven't reached an NFC Championship Game since January 1996, the last year they won a Super Bowl.

In that 1996 playoff run - that's the 1995 season, to be clear - they beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home, and then got past the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

In the Super Bowl, the Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17.

And that was it, the end of the Cowboys 1990s dynasty.

On Sunday night, it looked as if Dallas, once again, might finally make it happen. But two Dak Prescott turnovers and a stifling 49ers defense ended the Cowboys' hopes of advancing in the playoffs.

"Put nine years into this, having so many opportunities to be in the playoffs it’s a blessing. But also you gotta take advantage of those blessings," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "Fell short again."

Here are all the times the Cowboys have had a chance to advance to the NFC Championship Game - but fell short in the Divisional round:

2022: Lost to the 49ers, 19-12.

2018: Lost to the Rams, 30-22.

2016: Lost to the Packers, 34-31

2014: Lost to the Packers, 26-21

2009: Lost to the Vikings, 34-3

2007: Lost to the Giants, 21-17