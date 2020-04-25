AUSTIN, Texas — In the 2020 NFL Draft, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Devin Duvernay was selected No. 92 overall in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Duvernay was the second Longhorn drafted and joins La Grange product J.K. Dobbins as the team's newest additions.

Duvernay also joins former Longhorns Earl Thomas, Justin Tucker and DeShon Elliott, and former Oklahoma wideout Marquise Brown.

Duvernay was one of four University of Texas players invited to the 2020 NFL Combine. You can read a full report on Duvernay's draft profile here.

Duvernay ranked third in the FBS in catches (106) and finished fifth in yards (1,386). Despite finishing in the top five in the country in both receptions and yards, Duvernay did not make it past the semifinalist cutoff for the Biletnikoff award. At the time of the announcement, Duvernay led the nation in receptions.

"Shocking," Herman said in a Nov. 18 press conference. "I don't know how you leave off a guy that is leading the Power Five in catches. Leading the country in broken tackles. Leading the country in third-down receptions. And you're telling me he's not in one of the 20 best wideouts in the country ... that's a shame. I don't know what the criteria is then. I'll have to call the committee that controls the Biletnikoff and say, 'What does a guy need to do?' At least as a semi-finalist. I don't know how that could happen."

In his first season in the NFL, Duvernay will be catching passes from Lamar Jackson, the reigning MVP.

