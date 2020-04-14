AUSTIN, Texas — The 2020 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on April 17 and will be aired on ESPN at 6 p.m. CST.

Among the players hoping to have their dreams come true and be drafted are three former Texas Longhorns: Lashann Higgs, Joyner Holmes and Sug Sutton.

According to Texas Athletics, 10 women's basketball players in UT history have been drafted to the WNBA.

1999 Edna Campbell Round 1, 10th pick to Phoenix Mercury

2000 Edwina Brown Round 1, 3rd pick to Detroit Shock

2004 Stacy Stephens Round 3, 37th pick to Houston Comets

2005 Jamie Carey Round 3, 31st pick to Phoenix Mercury

*2005 Heather Schreiber Round 3, 39th pick to Los Angeles Sparks

2007 Tiffany Jackson Round 1, 5th pick to New York Liberty

2010 Brittainey Raven Round 3, 33rd pick to Atlanta Dream

2015 Nneka Enemkpali Round 3, 26th pick to Seattle Storm

2016 Imani McGee-Stafford Round 1, 10th pick to Chicago Sky

2018 Ariel Atkins Round 1, 7th pick to Washington Mystics

Stacy Stephens was later traded to the Detroit Shock and Jamie Carey later signed with the Connecticut Sun.

