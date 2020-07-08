Texas Longhorns crack coaches top 25 preseason poll for 2020 season

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas football team was ranked No. 14 in the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Aug. 6.
It marks the second straight season where UT has cracked the top 15 in the preseason coaches poll after the team ranked No. 10 in the 2019 preseason coaches poll.
The Longhorns have been ranked in the top 25 of the preseason coaches poll in all four seasons of the Tom Herman era, UT Athletics said.
In the first three seasons of Herman's tenure, the Longhorns have won 25 games, including all three of the team's bowl games: a 33-16 win over Missouri in the 2017 Texas Bowl, a 28-21 win over No. 5 Georgia in the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2019), and last season's 38-10 win over No. 11 Utah in the 2019 Valero Alamo Bowl.
The Big 12 Board of Directors on Aug. 3 announced conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent.
For a look at UT's football schedule for 2020, click here.